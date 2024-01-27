Home » U.S. » Mets job fair – looking for temporary staff

The Mets are looking for personnel this weekend.

The team is hosting a job fair today looking for temporary employees for the upcoming baseball season.

The Mets are hiring for all types of positions at CitiField, from parking attendants and cooks to retail employees and greeters, among others.

The job fair takes place today in Parking Lot B at Citifield from 2 to 5 p.m.

Opening day of the season is March 28.

