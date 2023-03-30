Meurer on the new figures for the need for care: A lack of staff leads to a lack of supply / bpa warns of increasing supply gaps in care

bpa – federal association of private providers of social services registered association

The President of the Federal Association of Private Providers of Social Services (bpa), Bernd Meurer, commented on the figures published today by the Federal Statistical Office on the need for long-term care:

“Significantly increasing numbers of people in need of care are currently encountering a partially collapsing supply landscape. That’s simple mathematics: It is becoming increasingly difficult for those in need of care and their families to find the care they need and want.

Nursing care is already not guaranteed in many places. Those in need of care and their families cannot find outpatient services, day care or inpatient facilities when and where they urgently need them. This is dramatic for those affected and has long had an impact on the world of work. Relatives of those in need of care are bound by family care and thus exacerbate the shortage of workers in other sectors.

Something huge has to happen so that Germany does not rush into a nursing undersupply at high speed. In addition to the already acute shortage of employees, there is a risk of a lack of offers in care.”

