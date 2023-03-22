Mexican actress Rebecca Jones dies at 65

Mexico City, Mar 22 (EFE)

“It is with deep sadness that we want to report the death of our beloved and admired Rebecca Anne Jones Fuentes (May 21, 1957-March 22, 2023),” her publicist, Danna Vázquez, said in a statement.

Although the text did not specify the causes of her death, the actress originally from Mexico City had suffered from ovarian cancer in recent years.

“Rebecca was accompanied at all times by her loved ones, she left in peace and with deep gratitude to her public for whom she worked all her life,” added Vázquez’s bulletin.

Jones was the daughter of a Mexican mother and an American father. Her family moved to California when she was little, where she studied drama at various institutions, including the University of Southern California.

In 1981, after working for a time as a waitress, Jones returned to Mexico and pursued artistic opportunities.

Two years later, she made her debut as an actress in the play “El coleccionista”, for which she received several awards and was even named revelation of the year by specialized critics.

His first leading role for television was in the series “El ángel caído” (1985).

From that moment on, Jones became one of the most requested and respected actresses for her realism and acting power, not only in film and theater, but also in soap operas, where she almost always played strong and fighting women.

She was married for 25 years to actor Alejandro Camacho, whom she divorced in 2011.

Among his most popular soap operas were “El ángel caído” (1985), “Cuna de lobos” (1986), “La sonrisa del diablo” (1992), “Imperio de cristal” (1994), “La vida en el espejo” (1999), “The country of women” (2002) and “To love again” (2010).

In recent years, he has appeared in series such as “Las malcriadas” (2017), “La casa de las flores” (2020) and “Who killed Sara?” (2022).

In 2021, she accepted the challenge of playing Antonia Solís in the telenovela “Te acuerdas de mí”, a very unusual widow who portrays the lives of many women in the world.

“I’ve always tried to do things that amuse me, but you can’t close yourself to making characters. Sometimes by divine law it is your turn to do what you had to do at that time, I seek to learn as an actress, expand my skills and continue in that magic box called television, ”she said then in an interview with EFE.

According to the statement, in the coming days there could be a tribute or event in his honor.