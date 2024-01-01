Mexican actress who gave voice to Mama in Coco dies

MIAMI.- The first actress Mexican Ana Ofelia Murguía, who voiced the character of Mama in the animated film Coco, died at 90 years old. The unfortunate news was confirmed by the Film Library of the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and reported in several local media.

“At #FilmotecaUNAM we mourn the death of the Mexican film, theater and television actress Ana Ofelia Murguía. Among her filmography are films such as Luz’s motives (1985), Queen of the night (1994) y Written in the body of the night (2001)”, the university organization published on X (formerly Twitter).

First Mexican actress

“Throughout her illustrious career, Ana Ofelia Murguía left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, standing out in various artistic disciplines. Her contribution to Mexican cinema is undeniable, being part of emblematic productions that have enriched the country’s cinematographic panorama” , the newspaper highlighted Millennium.

Born on December 8, 1933 in Mexico City, Ana Ofelia Murguía positioned herself as one of the most prominent actresses in her country.

Between the decades of the 70’s, 80’s and 90′ he was seen in films such as The apando, The poquianchis, The motives of Light, The innocents, Shipwreck, Free love, At night you come, Esmeralda, Written on the body of the night, Life sentence y Queen of the night. While in 2017 he gave his voice in Coco.

“If she received an award, she would respond playfully: ‘And why me?’. As exemplary a career as her modesty was singular, Ana Ofelia Murguía marked Mexico with key characters in her imagination. She deserved it all. Thank you so much, see you forever.” , Catedra Bergman mentioned in X, after the death that occurred on December 31.

Until now, the cause of death is unknown, but in recent months the health of the protagonist of series such as What we women keep silent about and José José, the prince of song It had been complicated by his advanced age. This is what he reported The Herald of Mexico.