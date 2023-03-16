Mexican Basketball Council, the economic arm for the National Teams

For the national basketball teams in Mexico there is a new organization to recognize: The Mexican Basketball Council (CBM), which was presented with this name as of today (March 15) but its foundations began in 2021.

Carlos Lazo is the businessman who appeared with his portfolio and will to solve the economic problems of the senior team. He took care of the unpaid salaries of the players, coaches, financed travel allowances during the World Cup qualifying games, covered operating expenses, among other things.

Setting yourself up as a basketball promoter in Mexico is about immersing yourself in a long-term commitment, which thirsts for economic transparency and the same sense of support for all women’s and men’s teams in the Sub and higher category.

”As a promoter, I think we are becoming leaders, because we have become the only company that owns five sports teams in different disciplines. In addition, we are sponsors of five teams in the United States, we are a promoter with a very business approach, protecting the athlete and doing different things, from dealing to paying salaries on time in each of the sports.”

The team that won its place in the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023, led by coach Omar Quintero, is the banner that Carlos Lazo occupies to render his first accounts. During the WBC presentation he showed the excel tables of expenses and income in the FIBA ​​Americas Ranking.

