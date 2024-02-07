Mexican film NUDUS exposes the danger of data leaks

MIAMI.- Gibran Bazn (The Lost Rolls / The Buquinista) releases his new movie naked and film of terror psychological that exposes the danger of filtracin of billions of data of people in an open network for free consultation, thanks to the powerful technology of quantum computers that will be capable of violating any password or online security system.

NAKED comes to the big screen a few days after the CyberNews media revealed the leak of a 12 terabyte database that contained 26 billion private data.

The event was defined as The mother of all leaks, and affected 281 million X (formerly Twitter) users, 271 million Wattpad users, 260 million people registered on My Space, as well as members of LinkedIn, Canva, and Adobe, among other platforms.

It is in this powerful and intimidating context, NAKED comes to theaters in the United States so that viewers can learn about the important consequences of new technologies, their impact on human relationships and how to change the world as we know it.

“In the United States it attracted a lot of attention due to the current topic, that’s why they asked us to have the premiere there first, it is something that has a global impact, but that audiences in the United States are very aware of, particularly with the power that has Artificial Intelligence has been acquired, especially with all the controversy of the Hollywood strike, the increasing intrusion of social networks in our lives and the great hacking is something that has already begun and that will have its greatest impact in about five or seven years “, commented Bazn.

About the film

One of the premises of the film is that everything you publish on your networks, appealing to the privacy that companies guarantee you, can be used against you in the perhaps not too distant future.

NAKED tells the story of Laura Cohen (Carla Hernndez), a young woman who wakes up from a coma in a mysterious and strange white room where disturbing quantum doublings occur and terrifying presences stalk her, while she is constantly interrogated about her past by Franz (lex Crusa), a cold, inflexible and inquisitive man accompanied by an enigmatic Asian woman.

NAKED It is the eighth film from Marsash Cinema, a production company that has international co-productions in Spain, France and Italy, and the most recent of them, Arrhythmiafilmed between Paris and Sicily, and premiered at the Taormina International Festival.

NAKED premieres in the American Union on February 8 through the America Cinemas chain in the States of Texas, Arizona, California and Florida (Miami), to later reach theaters throughout the Mexican Republic.