Mexican is murdered in New York; investigate the boyfriend

New York.- Lissette Gómez, a 38-year-old woman, was found dead yesterday with injuries to her neck and face in her apartment in The Bronx (NYC).

Gomez was discovered injured and unconscious in her bed by someone she knew at her Cauldwell Avenue apartment around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the New York police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and time of death. Apparently he was the victim of a beating, the Daily News said.

Detectives were questioning the victim’s boyfriend, but it’s not yet clear if police consider him a suspect in causing the death. The investigation is ongoing, reported Pix11. No further information was available at the moment.

No arrests have been made or suspects identified. Anyone with information should call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also through crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by text to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

Last week two other women were found violently dead inside their homes in New York: Michael Baptiste, a 71-year-old man, allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend several times to death inside the apartment they shared in Brooklyn and hours later he turned himself in to the police.