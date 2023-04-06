Mexican mummies may be infecting humans

There is a group of mummies in Mexico that, although they remain exposed – and have traveled across the country – not everyone considers them safe.

What is at stake, say the experts, is the fungal variety present in mummies, reported the Popular Mechanics.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico reported that the fact that fungi are increasing on the mummies during the traveling exhibition is causing concern about the way they are treated and presented to the public.

Known as the Mummies of Guanjuato, the exhibition appeared in the United States in 2009. But it was in a recent edition in Mexico City, in which six mummies were exposed in glass cases, that led the institute to alert the public – taking into account that they don’t know if the boxes are really hermetic.

“It is even more concerning that they continue to be shown without the safeguards for the public against biological risksindicated the institute in a statement.

“From some of the published photographs, at least one of the mummies on display, which was inspected by the institute in November 2021. shows signs of a proliferation of possible fungal colonies,” he continued.

Deadly fungal infections from mummies are certainly not common occurrences, but neither are they unheard of. IFL Science reported that 10 of the 12 scientists present at the opening of the tomb of King Casimir IV of Poland in 1970 died in the weeks following the event, probably due to fungus.

The Mexican exhibit was not intended as an example of mummification. Experts believe that bodies from the 19th or 20th centuries were unintentionally mummified – a possible by-product of the mineral-rich environmenta dry and airtight underground vault, or some other environmental cause.

Some of the mummies still have preserved hair, skin, and even clothing, but there is an obvious lack of embalming or other common mummification products.

Mummies have been a part of Mexican culture since the 1860s. When families of the deceased could no longer pay burial fees, bodies were disinterred. Workers who had planned to remove bones instead discovered fully intact bodies, exposed due to their preserved nature and ability to attract customers to view them.

According to the National Geographicthe first visitors traveled underground to see the mummies and, since 1969, they have been on display in a museum in Guanjuatothe Museo de las Momias.

In the early 19th century, some of the bodies were positioned with their arms folded over their chests and jaws to create the appearance that the mummies were screaming. The exposition style has long drawn social criticism.

“These are people who are repositories of information about the period in which they lived,” said Gerald Conlogue, a professor at Quinnipiac University. “They walked these streets; went to the old market. They shouldn’t be a freak show.” In February 2022, mummies began to be identified.

To the social criticism, are now joined by concerns about public health. “All of these must be carefully studied to see if they are signs of risk for the cultural legacy, as well as for those who handle them and come to see them,” said the National Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico.