Mexican peso opens close to 19 units per dollar and outlines weekly loss

He Mexican peso It was trading at 18.9240 per dollar, with a fall of 1.19% against the Reuters reference price on Thursday, and is on track to close the week with losses, while uncertainty continues for the banking sector, in a session that is expected to be volatile due to the US futures and options expiration.

“High volatility is expected as it is the first “Witching Day” of the year – futures and options expiration – also anticipating a higher volume of operations,” Banorte analysts said in a note sent to their clients.

For its part, the main stock index S&P/BMV IPC, which includes the 35 most liquid companies in the Mexican market, fell 1.07%, to 51,940.32 units, changing the trend of the previous day.