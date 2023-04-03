Mexican Stock Exchange has its best first quarter since 2004

The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) gained 11.23% between January and March 2023, with which it had its best first quarter since 2004, thanks to attractive market valuations and the inflow of nearshoring flows.

After losing in February, the main index of the BMV, the S&P/BMV IPC rose 2.17% in March, closing the quarter at 53,904.00 integers, with the shares of Industrias Peñoles and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) leading the gains.

The FTSE-BIVA, from the Institutional Stock Market, rose 10.45% in the first quarter, to 1,117.94 units. In March it gained 1.73 percent.

Despite the fact that the Mexican market posted losses in the first half of March due to the turbulence in the international banking sector, this trend was reversed in the second half and the month was closed positively.

Alejandro Padilla, Banorte’s deputy general director of Analysis, explained that the good start to the year in the local market is based on a better growth outlook for Mexico.

He stressed that he is also supported by the long-term benefits expected for Mexico from nearshoring, a more attractive valuation compared to its peers, as well as the expectation of an improvement in the profitability of companies in the face of a less adverse cost environment.

In the quarter, 28 of the 35 companies in the S&P/BMV IPC rose, with a joint gain in market value of 752,437 million pesos.

The station that earned the most was the low-cost airline Volaris (+36.11%), followed by the insurance company Quálitas and OMA (+34% in both cases).

In the United States, Wall Street also closed the first quarter of this year with significant gains, with the NASDAQ Composite technology achieving its best quarter since June 2020.

The NASDAQ Composite rose 16.77% to 12,221.91 points, while the S&P 500 advanced 7.03% to 4,109.31 points. The Dow Jones industrial average barely managed a quarterly gain of 0.38% to 33,274.15 points.

Strong fall

Oil lost during the first quarter of the year, due to expectations of lower international demand for fuels.

The Mexican export mix fell 7.92% in the first three months, closing March at 64.19 dollars per barrel.

For its part, Brent North Sea crude closed March with a price of 79.77 dollars per barrel, a drop of 7.15% in the same period, while the American West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 5.72% to 75.67 dollars per barrel. .

