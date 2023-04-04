Mexican stocks fall due to weak economic data

The Mexican stock markets closed lower this Monday, after incorporating some local and international economic data and attentive to various situations.

The main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), the S&P/BMV IPC, lost 0.04% to conclude at 53,896.35 points, while the FTSE-BIVA, index of the Institutional Stock Exchange (Biva), also fell 0.04% to settle at 1,117.49 integers.

The indicators spun two drops at the beginning of the short week for the first time in 12 days, although they remain close to their best level in at least a month.

At the end of the session, the shares that fell the most, among the largest and most marketable, were the low-cost airline Volaris (-5.18%), the pharmaceutical company Genomma Lab (-3.45%), the automobile insurer Quálitas (-2.48 %) and the lender Gentera (-1.77%).

Investors assimilated that manufacturing orders in Mexico fell in March, although they remained in the expansion zone for 32 consecutive months. Meanwhile, business confidence in the country reported its best level in 10 months for March.

It also transpired in the session that Mexico’s manufacturing PMI remained unchanged for March, while private analysts improved their outlook for both economic growth and inflation in the country this year.

Wall Street closes mixed

In the United States, the manufacturing PMI and ISM were slightly below expectations and remained in the contraction zone, without reaching 50 units.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed higher, buoyed by energy stocks after surprise cuts to OPEC+ oil production targets, while Tesla fell after its first-quarter EV deliveries disappointed investors. .

However, the prospect of higher oil prices has compounded inflation concerns on Wall Street, just days after cooling prices raised expectations that the Federal Reserve may end its tightening campaign.

“The decision to cut output is a headwind for inflation…and so overall we’re seeing a ‘risk aversion’ bias,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. .

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.98% to 33,601.15 points, the S&P 500 rose 0.37% to 4,124.51 and the NASDAQ Composite lost 0.27% to 12,189.45 points.

The shares of oil companies rose, while those of travel sector broadcasters, sensitive to the rise in fuel prices, lost and many companies in the industry such as Expedia (-2.02%), Airbnb (-2.36%) , United Airlines (-2.03%) or American Airlines (-2.24%) gave way.

Trader bets were mostly on a 25 basis point rate hike in May, with the probability of a pause standing at 44%, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

Also on Monday, Treasury bond yields fell, after learning that US manufacturing activity fell to its lowest level in almost three years, deepening expectations that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates due to the slowdown in the economy.

The return on two-year paper, which usually moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 8.8 basis points to 3.974%, after the Supply Management Institute (ISM) said new orders continued to contract.