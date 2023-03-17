Mexican Table Tennis Federation forgot to register the team for the Central American Games

For now, Mexico will not have representation in table tennis of the Central American and Caribbean Games that will be held in El Salvador this 2023. The reason? the Federation forgot to register the team for the selective.

The organizations that govern the sport in Mexico have earned a reputation for removing endorsements and hanging medals that are not theirs in certain events, but also for making inexplicable mistakes. This is one of them and surely one of the biggest.

As you read it. The people of the Mexican Table Tennis Federation ‘missed’ the procedure… and the athletes are the ones who will pay for it. The preparation of a whole cycle could collapse, since there seems to be little to do to change the situation.

Getty Images

Disbelief in the Mexican Table Tennis Team

Well, it turns out and highlights that the problems in Mexican table tennis are not new. A few days before the ‘mistake’ made by the federation, there was a Demonstration to protest against the management of President Miguel Cervantes. And yes, since then there was already talk of negligence.

What was a rumor at the time, became reality hours later. The president did not send the registration in a timely manner, so his resignation is required. Likewise, he has been accused of diversion of funds.

#Video | The table tennis community demonstrated at the Conade to demand the resignation of the president of Femeteme, Miguel Cervantes Ledesma. They will not move until Ana Gabriela Guevara receives them because she has ignored her complaints since 2018. | Credit: Karla Cabral pic.twitter.com/DqCWNz9Evx — Process (@process) March 13, 2023

Marcos Madrid, Rogelio Castro, Ricardo Villa and Pablo Gastelum They signed a statement to publicize their situation. In addition, they ask for help from different organizations so that they have the opportunity to compete… because their own federation took them away.

“The Table Tennis Federation has reported that due to an administrative error or misunderstanding, we are out of the Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador 2023for not signing up for the qualifying event on time. they forgot.

“It is inconceivable that the Federation has forgotten to sign us up for an event that is held every 4 years. This omission has not only affected our sports career, but has also compromised the effort and investment of more than 4 years of dedication and sacrifice. It’s a historical mistake“, explains the text.

Posture of the Mexican Men’s Table Tennis Team / @marquitosmadrid

After a tremendous bear, the Mexican Table Tennis Team does not have many options. The only way to make up for the mistake would be for the Pan American Confederation to grant them a wild card or a last-minute invitation.

However, the Mexican Olympic Committee insists that it is a mistake. María José Alcalá, president of this body, explained that we will have to wait to find out if the table tennis teams have any alternative.

“The situation is clear: they are not registered. They cannot participate in the selective. We recognize the error of the Federation, These errors are very delicate and the Mexican Table Tennis Federation will take action on the matter so that this does not happen again.. They are human errors, but in the end they end up affecting the athletes, we cannot justify them in any way“Added Alcalá in an interview for Remodeling.

Marcos Madrid and Ricardo Villa with the table tennis team / Getty Images

