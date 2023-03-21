Mexico accuses the US of “lying” in its report on human rights – Hola News

Mexico City, Mar 21 (EFE).- The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accused the US State Department on Tuesday of “lying” in its annual report on human rights, which accuses Mexican authorities of torture and criticizes the Mexican president’s treatment of journalists and activists.

“It is not true, they are lying, it is pure politicking, with all due respect. It is that it is their nature, they do not want to abandon the Monroe Doctrine and before the so-called Manifest Destiny, they do not want to change, so they believe they are the Government of the world”, declared the Mexican president in his daily press conference.

López Obrador referred to the annual report prepared by the State Department on human rights to deliver to Congress and in which he denounces the “high levels of impunity”, the violence of organized crime and the attacks on migrants.

In particular, it accuses security forces at all levels in Mexico of extrajudicial killings, forced disappearance, and arbitrary arrests.

While pointing out the Mexican president for “discrediting” journalists and civil society organizations in his daily press conferences.

Faced with the accusations, López Obrador responded that “they only see the speck in the eye of others and not the beam in their own” when questioning the case against the founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, wanted in the United States for revealing confidential information.

“Just say that it is not true, that they are liars, but that they are not going to take it badly either. It is as if we were evaluating them here. Let’s see, human rights: Hey, why don’t you release Assange, if you’re talking about journalism and freedom?” she said.

The president also reacted to the report that Mexico’s efforts against drug trafficking had “limited results.”

“Why is a cartel or several cartels allowed to operate in the United States that freely distribute the fentanyl that does so much harm to young people in that country? Or tell them: let’s see, what are you doing for young people so that they don’t consume fentanyl? ”, She mentioned.

The report is published as pressure grows in the US for Mexico to act against drug cartels and fentanyl trafficking, particularly after the kidnapping this month of four Americans on the border between the two countries, where they killed two from them. EFE

