Mexico affirms that the kidnapping of 30 migrants is atypical

MEXICO CITY.- The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, reported this Wednesday that the country’s authorities are searching for clues to find the location of the 31 migrants what were kidnapped over the weekend in the state of Tamaulipas, in northern Mexico, an event that he described as “atypical” due to the number of people kidnapped.

Rodríguez offered a press conference this Wednesday morning in which he stated that they hope to “quickly find the location of the victims.” He added that the National Migration Institute is participating in the search operation.

The official highlighted that this is an “atypical” event because “this type of event occurred with two or three migrants, but this number is atypical, it is not an issue that occurs frequently.”

Rodríguez reported that authorities are analyzing videos of the bus in which the people were traveling when they were kidnapped. Likewise, the victims’ phones are being monitored, Milenio.com reported.

“The analysis of the videos that were left on the bus and that were left in the monitoring, on the routes where the migrants were transported,” said the official at the press conference held in Yucatán, state of Mérida.

“Likewise, we are tracking, searching with the use of canine pairs, in various places, this morning we saw which were the colonies where it is presumed that they are already being searched,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he trusts that the Tamaulipas government, headed by Américo Villarreal, is doing “its job” and that “we will soon have results.”

Rodríguez also expressed himself in a similar way. “We are confident that the search operation will have results, let’s hope for the results of this search sooner rather than later.”

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico also indicated that the nationalities of the kidnapped migrants are Venezuelan, Colombian, Ecuadorian, Honduran and Mexican.

On Tuesday, López Obrador reported that between 30 and 31 migrants were taken off a bus by alleged criminals who left five and took the rest.

The first reports of the case were offered over the weekend by the Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson’s Office, which reported that it was investigating the kidnapping that occurred on Saturday afternoon on a highway in the state.

There were 36 people traveling on SENDA company bus number 9570.

The transport left the northern state of Nuevo León and its final destination was the border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, but it was intercepted near the town of Río Bravo by groups of criminals who made the occupants of the unit get off.

Tamaulipas faces a wave of violence due to disputes between factions of the Gulf Cartel for control of the territory.

Source: With information from Milenio.com / AP