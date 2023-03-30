Mexico: at least 39 migrants died in the fire of a detention center, an investigation opened for “homicide”

The fire was caused by exiles “without imagining that it would cause this terrible misfortune”, lamented Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

At least 39 migrants died and 27 others were injured on Tuesday, March 28, in the fire at their detention center in Ciudad Juarez (Mexico), a border town with the United States. Six of the injured are in a state “extremely serious”ten in a serious condition and nine in a situation “delicate”Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed that the fire was started by exiles to protest against their possible deportation. “They put mattresses at the door of the reception center and set them on fire, without imagining that this would cause this terrible misfortune”lamented Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The authorities also announced on Wednesday the opening of an investigation for “homicide”, because “none of the officials nor any of the private security police took any action to open the door to the migrants who were inside while there was fire”said human rights prosecutor Sara Irene Herrerías Guerra.

The inaction of the supervisors

Eight suspected leaders, three agents from the National Institute for Migration (INM) and five agents from a security company, have been identified. CCTV footage shows the start of the fire. Behind bars, in the smoke, a man kicks against a closed door while another appears to put a mattress on the floor.

In the foreground, three officers withdraw with their backs to the people locked up behind bars, without giving them assistance. “How is it possible that the Mexican authorities left human beings locked up with no possibility of escaping the fire?”Erika Guevara Rosas, director of Amnesty International for the Americas, said in a statement.

Ciudad Juarez, neighboring El Paso in Texas, is one of the border towns from which many irregular migrants seek to reach the United States to seek asylum after a long journey. Wednesday, “more than 1,000 immigrants” illegally entered the United States, announced the American border guards, specifying that they were going to deport them.