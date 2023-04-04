Mexico City Open requests the ATP Challenger 175

There is a lot of enthusiasm in Mexico for elite tennis. The Mexico City Open has just closed its third edition and has a request for promotion in the ATP Tour table, to go from 125 to 175, a place that would bring tennis players with the best position in the Chapultepec Sports Center to the clay. ranking, a competition for the highest prize money and highest rank among the Challenger series of tournaments played in the country.

The CDMX tournament that opens the tour’s clay-court season has faced all challenges and warnings. The landing of this Challenger in the city can tell that it was not played during the pandemic, the reactivation took up a large part of the budget of its Investment Fund, air pollution is a threat that could suspend the games and also, it is played very close to the Easter holidays. Despite everything, the tournament today is financially stable and with the ability to move to the next level. Jorge Nicolín general director of sports Chapultepec is the main enthusiast to sign at the end of this summer, the contract for the 2024 ATP 175 tournament.

”We know that we have a difficult date because it is prior to Easter, that is why we end on Saturday, because if we close it on a Sunday, people may miss it for the holidays. The 175 has appeal with a bigger prize pool, it adds more points for players and really, in Challengers, money isn’t as important as points. The 175 is something we’re considering, it’s a matter of maturity. This edition we had the visit of ATP supervisors”, he told EL ECONOMISTA.

Currently, there are five 175 tournaments, the first is played on a hard court in Phoenix, Arizona, and the other three on clay: Aix-en-Provence, France; Cagliari, Italy; Bordeaux, France and Turin, Italy. The profile of the tennis player who registers is immersed in the mobility of those ranked between 150 and 50. It is an opportunity to look at the players who dream of entering the Top 10.

“That is why we have several Challenger tournaments together, a circuit for tennis players who do not go to Europe to continue in our country. Year by year the conditions of the Mexico City Open are negotiated. In negotiating with tennis players, it is difficult, because they are not paid as it is done with those of the 500 level, Masters or Grand Slam, who even have to consider personal arrangements such as a private plane.

Mexico has in 2023, five ATP Challenger tournaments. It began in February at the GNP Seguros de Monterrey Open; in March, the Puerto Mágico Open Puerto Vallarta and the Mexico City Open; in April, the San Luis Open, the Mextenis León Open, and the Morelos Open Metaxchange.

Among the costs to consider in the change of level, is the payment of the fee to the ATP. For reference, a 125 is worth $20,000 and a Category 250 fetches millions of dollars.

“At the moment, we cannot dedicate those resources, perhaps in 23 years and if there is room. At 125, we pay a fee that is not high, and we consider the operation of the tournament.”

