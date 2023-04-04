Mexico deploys 4,724 soldiers in tourist areas for Easter – Hola News

Mexico City, Apr 4 (EFE).- The Mexican Government has deployed 4,724 agents of the Armed Forces to monitor the main tourist areas of the country during Holy Week, which had a violent start with a total of six deaths on the beaches of Cancun and Acapulco.

The National Guard, which has been part of the Army since last year, will have this special mission from last weekend until April 16, the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, explained this Tuesday at the press conference government daily.

“The Holy Week holiday period will be covered by (the Guard) in the tourist areas, establishing a series of actions to ensure that the population enjoys these periods,” said the Army chief.

In addition to these agents, there will be 3,800 elements that will monitor the roads, six helicopters, 755 patrol cars, 377 Cheyenne trucks, 10 boats and 45 four-wheelers.

The Armed Forces will also monitor 14 airports and 42 bus stations with the greatest influx.

The main tourist destinations in the security plan are Cancun and Tulum, in Quintana Roo; as well as the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Veracruz, and Acapulco.

“These will be the main areas that (the plan) will be attending to without detriment to other areas that the country has. In all of them there will be Guard personnel with vehicles and they will have the support of a helicopter,” Sandoval explained.

The special Easter Week operation was announced while the holiday period began with a violent day on Monday, when armed individuals killed four suspected drug dealers on a beach in front of a hotel in Cancun.

While in Acapulco, another of the busiest beaches in the country, two people were shot to death in Caleta, known as the traditional area of ​​this destination.

Mexico is one of the 10 most visited countries in the world and began Easter with the expectation of income of more than 160,000 million pesos (about 8,880 million dollars), the highest forecast in three years.

This despite the fact that the number of intentional homicides in Mexico rebounded by 4.23% annually in the first two months of 2023 to 4,882 murders, an average of 83 per day.