Mexico does not produce fentanyl, ‘punch’ pills: AMLO

Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador refuted the accusations of the United States that fentanyl is produced in the country and pointed out that only the pills are processed, which is known as “cutting”.

“That raw material, what is made here and it is not Mexico, I repeat, the country that introduces the most fentanyl to the US, I maintain that more fentanyl arrives directly, from the United States and Canada, than what arrives in Mexico,” He held in a morning conference.

“So, what is done here is that they make pills, they have a name, they punch them, they punch them. We recently found them in a laboratory, we are constantly destroying laboratories, but they made the observation that all the ones we have found here are blue pills, blue pills and there in the United States there are all colors and flavors (laughs)”.

The President assured that Conacyt scientists are already analyzing his proposal to ban fentanyl for medical use and replace it with another type of analgesic.

“We are going to continue cooperating, helping to prevent fentanyl from reaching the United States, nor from reaching Mexico, so much so that I am proposing that the doctors, the scientists, seriously, not those who are against us, doctors who are against us, scientists who are also against us, very conservative, that when we propose to see if there can be a pain reliever, that there be a pain reliever that can replace fentanyl to prohibit it,” he said.

“Our Conacyt scientists are already studying the possibility that we can use other analgesics for pain, but since yesterday in the networks, already politicians and very conservative, reactionary people, they are already talking about what I want terminally ill patients not to have , no medicine to take away the pain, that is, they are very perverse”.

López Obrador stressed that drug dealing has not spread in the country, as in the United States,

“That drug market, in drug dealing, the gangs face, which is what fortunately happens to us in few places in Mexico, has not spread,” he said.

“What is happening in our country is not what is happening in the United States, the parks, the streets taken over, it is a very unfortunate situation, very worrying, we understand it perfectly well.”