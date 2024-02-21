Mexico hosts the FMS Internacional 2024, an event to confirm that freestyle is not dying

These are bad times for those who say that the freestyle is dying. And Red Bull hizo Sold Out announcing the date of his next International a year in advance, has now been FMS who has shown that this statement is totally wrong. In the past Play Off played in Madrid and that granted places for the grand final this coming Saturday, data was recorded on YouTube that encrypted the average number of spectators in more than 91,200. For context, these numbers made the event could be seen more than the direct ones of great streamers like a river Auron Play, programs like Operation Triumph.

That is why the hype for the Mexico City Final is very high. And it’s normal. The international court had battles that made the public enjoy themselves as in times of yore. In addition, the list of 16 participants who will play for the title in the Pepsi Center WTC It’s really attractive.

Who will be the participants of the FMS International 2024?

Chuty is the only one MC who arrives rested. His victory in the last edition put him directly in the final phase. His performance in 2023 was possibly the best of his careerbecause in FMS he was MVP in several days and in Red Bull he achieved his long-awaited belt that credits him as the best in the world. The only thorn, that defeat in the FMS Spain final against Gazir. It seems that the Asturian, who already beat him in 2022, has the measure of the Madrid native in national territory. However, in the last FMS Inter was the Vallecano who prevailed in the semi-finals. Already in the grand final, he defeated Mecha. That is why he starts as clear favorite to revalidate the title.

The season of Gazir in FMS it was also sensational and on top of that it culminated with two-time championship. In Madrid we also saw him very comfortable on stage, as if confirming that the capital for him is the patio of his house. Apart from the punchlines to which we are accustomedhe dedicated himself to making metrical structures and games in the final part of the battle against RC. gasas some now call it due to its inspiration in the MC Alicante, is ready to to be champion again as it was in 2021.

The other competitor who will represent Spain will be Eg. The Viking achieved classification in a very tight duel against Stick and that generates quite a debate on social networks. A priori, start with fewer possibilities to lift the ring that Chuty o Gazirbut we all know that if you feel comfortable and manages to connect with the public It can be a very tough nut to crack.

The other 13 competitors

Sweet Pain it should have been the fourth MC to go from Spain. HoweverUrban Roosters confirmed a few days after the event that the freestyler not finally being in Mexico. Instead enter Larrixwhich had been the second in the public votes for sixteenth place and who also had a controversial confrontation with Marithea. For many, the current Argentine champion He should have won before the reply, but the jury did not see it that way and in the extra round he lost. For this reason, many are happy that he participates in this International and can be redeemed of its early elimination. Furthermore, Argentina count on others three of his best boysalthough none participated in the FMS of their country. Hidwhich defeated Klan in Madridcompeted in Per. He own klanwhich together with Sweet Pain had the best PTB of the defeatedin Chile. Mechaexecutioner of MPwas the fifth place in the Spanish league.

Colombia tender three representatives in Mexico. Valles-T and Marithea did their homework and they got the ticket to Aztec lands. The first super without breaking a sweat Bearing and the second was the executor of Larrix in a battle that has generated much debate. Although for debate, Lokillo’s. The famous artist He retired in the middle of the league due to a date problem. Despite this, Urban Roosters opened the option for the community would elect the sixteenth MC and ah the Colombian is amazing. For many, your participation will be unfair since the regular competition didn’t even end. For others, their way of approaching competitions and his fame beyond freestyle It is positive for the world, since it will attract more audiences. What there is no doubt about is that Lokillo will not go Mexico to stop by and delight us with your scene setting and its show.

Although he is Chilean, Nitro It is also part of the MCs that this season they played FMS Colombia. After being champion in his country, the experienced competitor decided to try a new experience in the flavor league. It was not bad at all. I achieved a meritorious third place which gave him access to Play Off from Madrid, where he was one of the best of the day and qualified for the Final derrotar a Sweet Pain. From Chile, also be in Mexico The Minor and Riddler. The first of them returned to FMS after his relegation and did so in style. He gave one of the best levels from all leagues and left memorable moments. Therefore, it is normal that many think that this may be the year in which The heir to the throne live up to your nickname. On the other hand, Riddler was runner-up and in Spain it surpasses Metalingstica in the fratricidal duel. Although many do not trust him, he has already shown on several occasions that he is a true gladiator and that not disappoint when representing the Chilean flag.

One of the revelations of the season has been Letra. The Venezuelan domin with iron fist and unquestionably the first FMS Caribe. They are slow and relaxed style has fallen in love with the followers of freestyleas well as its greatest strength, itto coherence. Letter He is not someone who has come out now, but I know that it is true that, as he himself told Diario AS, He has currently found his best level. From Venezuela also travel Changwhich starts with some advantage having competed this year in the FMS Mexico and already know the public there. His victory against Skill In the first phase it was also widely commented on online, but the truth is that the one from Carabobo passed the test and is one of the MCs what’s covered and that could be a surprise.

Finally, we must talk about local, Estepario Wolf. For many, the great favorite when being before his peopleespecially knowing that the North American country has had questionable local behavior on big dates. In any case, if Lobo, who managed to qualify by eliminating Dybbuk, ends up taking the ring, it cannot be said that it is something unexpected or that he has no level. There’s a reason it takes so many years being one of the best in his country and for some reason he is the current champion of FMS Mxico. For many, the competitor that is closest to being Aczino’s relief. Lobo will have to carry that weight and that of representing at home, in addition to demonstrating why it is one of the best freestylers of the list.

Date, times, how and where to see the FMS International Final 2024

The competition, which will be held at Pepsi Center WTC Mexico City, can be seen through the official channels of YouTube y Twitch the Urban Roosters. The pairing draw and the start of the event will begin on Saturday, February 24 at the following times: