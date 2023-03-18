Mexico in historic result to the Semifinal

The ticket to the semifinals was not an easy task. The Mexican team built the win during seven innings under pressure and disadvantage. They overcame the score against Puerto Rico to leave it at 5-4 and for the first time, the ninth tricolor will have the opportunity to fight for the ticket to the final against Japan. The Asians have been two-time champions in 2006 and 2009 and hold the Olympic title.

There have only been five comebacks in the history of the World Classicthree in the 2017 edition, one in 2013 and last night.

Isaac Paredes produced two runs with a single in the seventh inning, Luis Urías followed suit with another hit to complete the somersault.

“The most important thing is that we are showing what Mexican players are capable of at the highest level. Mexico can compete against any team. It is a blessing to be a part. In a World Cup, no Mexican team from any sport has reached a semifinal,” manager Benjamin Gil said in a conference after the game.

In it Loan Depot Parkhome of the Miami Marlins, the Puerto Rican hitters faced starting pitcher Julio Urías, who surprised him with a four-run rally in the first inning.

From the first inning Emmanuel Rivera drove his team to dominate the Mexicans, then Javier Báez extended the lead to 3-0 when he homered against Mexican pitcher Julio Urías. Next up was Eddie Rosario, who homered for the second time in this tournament to make it 4-0 in favor of Puerto Rico.

Soon after, however, the comeback began.

Austin Barnes opened with a double, Arozarena and Verdugo negotiated walks. With a full house, reliever Jorge López dominated Joey Meneses and Alonso Téllez. When the danger seemed to have dissipated for the Puerto Rican team, Isaac Paredes’ single through left field and Luis Urías’ hit through right field produced the three Mexican runs that consolidated the 5-4 comeback.

In the ninth roll, Giovanny Gallegos pitched a pair of singles to earn his second save from this WBC. In all, four relievers from Mexico they combined for five scoreless innings in a win over Puerto Rico.

In pitching, Julio Urías left without a decision after 4 innings of four runs and four hits. Mexico’s bullpen closed the curtain with 5.0 scoreless innings on just five hits: Javier Assad (2.2), Jo-Jo Romero (0.2), Jake Sánchez (0.2) and Giovanny Gallegos (1.0).

The semifinal round includes two teams, Mexico and Cubawho had never won the WBC before.

[email protected]