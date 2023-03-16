Mexico makes the leap in the World Classic with leadership

The Mexican Baseball Team has been in charge of ‘strike out’ the skepticism that existed about it in the World Classic (WBC) 2023 and with three forceful demonstrations in less than 72 hours, that perception changed worldwide, after qualifying for the second round of the tournament as one of the four group leaders along with Cuba, Japan and Venezuela.

A 10-3 victory against Canada at noon on Wednesday closed the circle of bonanza for the ninth tricolor, which had beaten Great Britain 2-1 a day earlier and two days earlier the United States 11-5. These performances, despite the opening 4-5 loss to Colombia, lifted Mexico to first place in their group, something they had never achieved before.

Just as Joey Meneses became the star in the duel against the United States and Alexis Wilson against Great Britain, fate wanted the spotlight to fall on Randy Arozarena in the final duel against Canada, an element that stands out in the Mexican roster for his singular history inside and outside the diamond.

Cuban by birth but Mexican by conviction, Arozarena has been in charge of ‘falling in love’ with the Aztec fans with commitment and quality in every minute of the World Classic, but his majestic performance came on Wednesday when he hit two doubles and drove in five of the 10 runs with which Mexico assumed the leadership of Group C.

“The fans make me happy every time they applaud me, every time they chant my name. He makes me play at 100 percent of my capacity”, declared an emotional Randy Arozarena at the end of the duel against Canada, in which he also earned a place in the history of Mexican baseball.

His statistics in four games in the group stage show that he went 14-7 with six extra-base hits and nine RBIs and, with this last data, he surpassed Jorge Cantú for the most RBIs produced for Mexico in a World Classic (Cantú achieved eight in 2006).

Mexico has participated in all the editions of the WBC but had never finished its group as leader, on the contrary, in its two most recent participations it finished in last place (in 2013 and 2017). In 2006 and 2009 they managed to advance to the second round, but in those editions there were no quarterfinals, but rather a second group stage before reaching the semifinals. In both, Mexico was eliminated before entering the Final Four.

But the 2023 edition means the consolidation of the Mexican ‘power’, whose roster includes 20 Major League players, including Julio Urías (Los Angeles Dodgers), José Urquidy (Houston Astros), Taijuan Walker (Philadelphia Phillies), Joey Meneses (Washington Nationals) and Randy Arozarena himself, who in 2021 was awarded the best rookie in the American League with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The next destination for Mexico is Miami, the venue for the quarterfinal duel against Puerto Rico, which qualified for the next round in a frenetic Caribbean classic against the Dominican Republic in which the Puerto Ricans dominated 5-2.

Mexico’s goal of reaching the semifinals for the first time seems complicated, since the Puerto Rican ninth has more experience in final instances. It is not for nothing that they have reached the last two finals of the tournament, although they lost against the Dominican Republic (3-0) in 2013 and against the United States (8-0) in 2017.

For the duel against Puerto Rico at Marlins Park, the manager of Mexico, Benjamín Gil, will send the experienced Julio Urías to the mound, looking for the ninth tricolor to achieve something unprecedented: finish above sixth place overall or above .500 .