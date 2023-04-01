‘Mexico, more dangerous than the Darien jungle’

Juarez City.- The journey from Venezuela to Ciudad Juárez includes for people on the move days of walking for days in the jungle, buses, vans or boats throughout six countries where they pass as a foreign population. And in none, said interviewees yesterday in the Central zone, there is persecution against migration that they begin to suffer as soon as they enter Mexico.

“The Migration officers followed us, they got on the train and told us to get off (…) Several vans came up to us and made us run and we had to… so much that we have managed to get here, and let ourselves be grabbed by them (…) We had to run away as if we were criminals, we are not criminals, we just want a better life,” Milagros Santana, 29, a Venezuelan national, said yesterday.

Mother of a child, just over a week after arriving in Juárez after a journey that began a month and a half ago in her country of origin, Santana was interviewed yesterday next to the altar placed this week in memory of the 39 people in mobility condition who died in the fire of the detention center of the National Institute of Migration (INM) last Monday.

“The Darién Jungle was nothing compared to what Mexico is, really, a thousand times I prefer to go through the Darién Jungle, which is the most dangerous jungle (…) Migration got us off the train, it terrifies us, I have passed Hungry, days without eating,” added Santana.

In the morning, she and other families who live in tents next to the city hall, in front of the federal building where the damaged detention center is located, decided to send a message of peace and put white T-shirts on about 10 of the children, who sat for a few minutes on the bench, next to the altar.

“What we want is to tell the government that we want peace, because we are passing through, we don’t want to cause problems, because of what happened here (the fire), that they want to blame us,” said Yajaira Maldonado, 42 and also Venezuelan in mobility condition.

“In Torreón they persecuted us, they made us jump a horrible fence, Migration; the children were screaming, crying, and they were behind us, chasing us,” said Merlith Villalobos, 35, also from that South American country, who added that she was surprised by the generosity of the Mexican population, in contrast to the harassment by immigration authorities.

The death of 39 people in INM custody at this border evidenced the work of this unit, which the people interviewed yesterday considered the main culprit.

“We have lived the experience of being in prison here, we really know what the facilities are like, how they manage there, the type of mafia that these people have there, that is, it is the mafia, they sell cigarettes, they sell pizza, they sell soft drinks,” he said. another interviewee who asked not to be identified when expressing her complaint, for fear of reprisals.

“Whatever you want to consume inside the facilities when you are detained, you can do it as long as you have money with the Migration guards; they want to come wash their hands but that is a lie,” she added.