Mexico Open is PGA Tour territory

The PGA Tour maintains a date on its agenda at the Puerto Vallarta golf course in Mexico until 2024. Given the restructuring of the Tour forced by the arrival of the League Golf (LIV), the Mexico Open kept the date from 27 to 30 April without the need for changes or new requirements in the operational or logistics part of the tournament.

In addition, with a month in advance, they have the confirmation of the Spanish Jon Rahm, current number two in the ranking and defending champion.

“The participation of the League Golf (LIV) tour changed the panorama in world golf, so it has been important for us to keep the date, at the PGA Tour level and have Vidanta behind us. Indeed, there were changes within the PGA Tour, now the season starts in January and ends in September, which is why I mentioned that being within this season is a success, but for us, there is nothing in terms of an extra requirement. There are some events in the world that asked for more money but we continue with the bag of 7.7 million dollars and 500 FedExCup points,” Rodrigo Suarez Gilly, executive director of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, told EL ECONOMISTA.

In the second edition at the Vidanta golf course, 144 golfers will compete, among which, the strong Mexican cards are led by Álvaro Ortiz, José de Jesús Rodríguez “El Camarón”. Regarding the absence of Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, who were attractive to Mexican fans in the previous edition, they mention that they have other proposals.

“I would not have loved them to be with us, but they are personal decisions. They changed employers, to another tour, but we have prepared ourselves to work on the future of Mexican golf. What the Mexico Open wants is to have more Abrahams and Carlos, that is what we are trying to do with the invitation with three amateurs and three Mexican professionals”.

On how to convince Rahm to return to Mexico, in golf there are no bonuses or confirmation guarantees. José Alonso, Director of Operations for Grupo Vidanta, points out that the Spaniard has expressed himself well about the playability of the course.

“In golf, guarantees or money in advance are not requested, they choose their calendar and come for the bag if they win. And in terms of insurance, we have everyone insured, without making an individual request. We pay insurance for players and fans, yes hit by a ball are covered within our event”, adds the tournament director.

The estimated financial benefit for the first PGA Tour tournament held in Vallarta was 3,000 million pesos, compared to the 2,000 million raised when Grupo Salinas held the event for the last time in the Chapultepec fields, in Mexico City. In revenue collection, it indicates that 80% of the trade balance comes from sponsors, and the rest is divided between the box office, the sale of excess goods and merchandising.

[email protected]