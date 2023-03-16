Mexico puts up a fight, but remains seventh in car assembly in 2022

In an environment of shortages of semiconductor chips and other components for the assembly of cars, Mexico managed to maintain the seventh place among the largest manufacturers of light vehicles in the world at the end of 2022 —for the third consecutive year—, in addition to showing the third greatest annual expansion within the top 10 producers, highlighted the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA).

Last year, Mexico produced 3,509,072 light vehicles, a figure 10% higher than in 2021, after two years of falls due to the effect of the pandemic and the shortage of semiconductor chips.

Even with the problems in the supply chain and the increase in raw material costs, Mexico fought for the sixth and fifth places in the ranking of the 10 largest manufacturers on the planet, since it was only 168,748 units away from equaling Germany ( who presented an increase of 11%), and 247,977 vehicles to reach South Korea (which had an expansion of 9 percent).

The map of the largest manufacturers in the world did not change during 2022. China retains first place with 27 million cars produced, but with conservative growth of 3%; followed by the United States, with 10 million and an expansion of 10% (the same as Mexico), Japan with 7.8 million units (without changes); and India with 5.5 million, which had a jump of 20.6%, the largest in the top 10.

In recent years, India has taken a transcendental role in vehicle manufacturing in the world, surpassing Mexico, South Korea and Germany, and tries to maintain that leadership, positioning itself as one of the key countries in the transition towards electromobility.

In this regard, the recent announcement by the Indian government of the discovery of 5.9 million tons of lithium ore has been key, which expands its ambitions in the manufacture of electric vehicles.

Mexico, for its part, has also resumed its attractiveness for capital and has taken certain steps to increase its production as of 2023, not only of combustion cars, but also of electric ones.

Some of the automakers that have already deployed or are currently deploying investments to build production capacity for electric cars in Mexico are Ford, General Motors, BMW, Volkswagen and Audi.

In addition, Tesla’s recent announcement to install not only a manufacturing plant in Mexico, but an entire supply ecosystem, makes the Mexican industry prepare to become an assembly hub in Latin America and a supplier of growing weight from North America.

Additionally, Chinese brands such as Jetour, BYD and Chirey have expressed their intention to establish electric vehicle assembly operations in our country.

According to Obracir Barquera, director of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), Mexico began its recovery period with a path to growth, “although it is essential to work hand in hand with the federal and state governments to create clear regulatory conditions , investment certainty and renewable energy availability, for the transition of electricity production”.

At the end of last year there were 37 automotive manufacturing plants in the country of 13 brands in the field of light cars. Of these, 20 are for vehicle assembly, 10 are for engines, and seven are for transmissions.

The domestic production capacity is more than five million cars, 5.7 million engines and 2.4 million transmissions.

The automotive industry is the first foreign exchange generator in the country with a surplus trade balance of almost 100,000 million dollars in 2022. It contributes 18% of the manufacturing GDP and participates with 3.6% of the national GDP.

[email protected]