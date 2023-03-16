Mexico rate would close the year at 10.74%; inflation at 5.1%: FocusEconomics

The Banco de México rate could be at 10.74% at the end of the year, according to the forecasts of 49 analysts and brokerages consulted by FocusEconomics.

This forecast accumulates five consecutive months up from 9.71% in October and incorporates the possibility of one or two cuts, assuming that the rate currently stands at 11 percent.

In the detail of the opinions collected, it is observed that one of the analysts consulted anticipates that the rate will reach a maximum of 11.75% this year, and expects that it will remain unchanged there, it is Scotiabank. While 21 of the 49 interviewees expect an interest rate that will fluctuate throughout the year between 11 and 11.50 percent.

Those with the lowest forecast for the rate, at 8.50% are Pantheon Macroeconomics; S&P Global as well as UBS.

In the most recent report where they collect market expectations, the LatinFocus Consensus Forecast, they anticipate that inflation will be at 5.1% at the end of the year and that the next year will already be in the upper range of Banxico’s target at 3.9 percent.

This outlook incorporates a second upward revision for expected inflation from 4.9%, where it was maintained between December and January, and the 5% forecast in February.

When disaggregating the information, the three groups that have the highest inflation expectations of 5.7% are observed among the groups consulted: Arimato Metrics and Barclays Capital. At the extreme, S&P Global Ratings has the lowest forecast, at 4.3 percent.

GDP slowing down

Financial specialists and market analysts consulted by FocusEconomics anticipate that Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will register growth of 1.2% this year, a projection that registered a first increase after remaining unchanged at 1.1% during the previous three months.

Five have the highest GDP growth forecast of 1.7%; These are Grupo Financiero Base, GBM Securities, Deka Bank, Infonavit as well as JP Morgan.

The FocusEconomics reading is for growth to slow this year as a result of higher interest rates and a slowdown in its closest partner, the United States and Canada.

Downside risks include tensions with the United States and Canada over the government’s energy reform and further erosion of democratic checks and balances following congressional approval of the reform to cut the budget of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

They highlighted that nearshoring projects pose upside risks to GDP.

