Mexico resumes repatriation of Venezuelans in the face of migratory tension

MEXICO CITY_ The Mexican Government announced the resumption of repatriation flights for Venezuelans, within the framework of a joint effort by the authorities of Mexico and Venezuela to “strengthen cooperation in immigration matters,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this Saturday.

“Within the framework of the commitments of the Palenque Meeting ‘For a fraternal and well-being neighborhood’ on October 22, Mexico and Venezuela have decided to strengthen their cooperation on immigration matters,” reads the Foreign Affairs statement, which explains that “among the first actions, it has been agreed to restart the coordinated mechanism of repatriation flights for Venezuelan people, for which two pilot flights have been carried out between yesterday and today, December 29 and 30.”

According to the same note, this measure will be accompanied by social programs that “will benefit repatriated people by linking them with productive projects and paid internships in work centers, based on Mexican models (…)”.

Irregular migration

“In this way, Mexico and Venezuela reiterate their commitment to address the structural causes that generate irregular migration in the region, as well as achieve humanitarian management of such flows, in order to move towards safe, orderly and regular migration, with full respect to Human Rights,” the note concludes.

This agreement between countries comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Mexico to hold high-level talks on migration and other issues.

In this regard, the White House noted in a statement on Thursday that, during their meeting, both countries “reaffirmed their current commitments to promote orderly migration,” including the “root causes” of the migration challenge, such as “poverty, inequality , democratic decline and violence”.

