Mexico says that those responsible for the death of migrants are already before the Prosecutor’s Office

Mexico City, Mar 28 (EFE) presented to the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported on Tuesday.

Although Ebrard referred to this information, he did not specify the number or identity of those presented before the FGR.

In a series of messages on Twitter, Ebrard also indicated that during the day he established contact with the Governments of Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Venezuela “to report the tragedy that occurred in Ciudad Juárez and support their consulates. to help victims and affected families.

He explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) “has requested the Ministry of the Interior and the National Institute of Migration (INM) for the necessary information to share it with the aforementioned sister countries.

“I have shared (with the governments) that according to what we have been informed by those agencies, those directly responsible for the events have been brought before the FGR,” he said.

In addition, he said that he conveyed to them “Mexico’s deep indignation at what happened and the will of the Government and people of Mexico to clarify the facts and punish those responsible.”

“It is very sad what happened. She left any consideration of a political nature for other times. Everyone must do what corresponds to them at this time, ”said Ebrard.

This Tuesday afternoon, the Mexican government had raised to 40 the number of migrants killed by a fire in a center of the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the United States, and placed the number of injured at 28. , but hours later he corrected the death toll at 38.

In the morning, the FGR indicated in a statement that the identified migrants “are of the following nationalities: 1 Colombian, 1 Ecuadorian, 12 Salvadorans, 28 Guatemalans, 13 Hondurans and 13 Venezuelans”, although without specifying the deaths and injuries.

The presence of migrants on the US-Mexico border has intensified this year since the United States announced new measures, including the immediate deportation of migrants from Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba who arrive by land under Title 42.

The Mexican government has also faced criticism from human rights organizations for accepting US policies and deploying more than 20,000 elements of the Armed Forces at the borders for immigration tasks.

According to Mexican civil organizations, 2022 was the most tragic year for migrants in Mexico, as some 900 died trying to cross without documents from the country to the United States.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow, with 2.76 million undocumented immigrants detained at the United States border with Mexico in fiscal year 2022.