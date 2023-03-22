Mexico snubbed the Ibero-American Summit; neither AMLO nor Ebrard will attend Santo Domingo

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard gestures during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrardwill not go to the Iberoamerican Summit on behalf of Mexico and in his place will attend the Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, Maximilian Reyesreported this Tuesday to the agency EFE.

To the 28th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, which will be held on March 24 and 25 in Santo DomingoDominican Republic, the president will not attend either Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwho rarely travels outside the country and does not usually attend this type of meeting.

Ebrard’s absence is surprising since he is the one who usually represents Mexico in various international meetings.

The Mexican foreign minister headed the Mexican delegation that attended the 7th in January. Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (celac), held in Argentina.

Ebrard, who aspires to be the candidate of the Morena party for the presidential elections of 2024 and succeed López Obrador, presented yesterday Monday his book The way of Mexicoin which he takes a tour of his career and shows his forecasts for the future of the country, as part of his already active electoral campaign.

Unlike Mexico, which sends a second line officerabout 14 heads of state or government will attend the Ibero-American Summit.

Among them are the King of Spain, Felipe VI; the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez; the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro; the one from Chile, gabriel boric; that of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou; and that of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez.

The High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union, Josep Borrell.

“This Summit is for everyone! The Ibero-American meeting in which important issues and opportunities for cooperation will be discussed to continue advancing in the recovery of our peoples”, published the official account of the Summit on Twitter on March 16.

Between the absencesin addition to the Mexican ones, the one of the Brazilian president stands outLuiz Inácio Lula da Silvaand that of the Salvadoran, Nayib Bukele

The fact that López Obrador does not attend this summit prevent him from meeting Sánchez and Felipe VIat a time when relations between Mexico and Spain are not going through their best moment.

Last December, one day after the foreign ministers of both countries met in Mexico City, the Mexican president assured that relations continue “pause”contradicting the version of the Spanish Government, and attacked the king again.