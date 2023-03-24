Mexico suffers to beat Suriname in Diego Cocca’s debut

Mexico City.- Coach Diego Cocca made his triumphant debut as head of the Mexican National Team after beating Suriname 2-0, in the Concacaf Nations League.

Although El Tri struggled in the first half and the good intervention of goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo was even necessary, for the complement he reacted to keep the 3 points and thus take the top of Group A of League A of the Concacaf tournament.

At the Dr. Franklin Essed Stadium, Mexico took the lead until the 64th minute when Johan Vásquez finished off a cross from a set piece by Charly Rodríguez.

The scoreboard was decorated with an own goal at 81′ by Dankerlui, who pushed in a low cross from Uriel Antuna, which Roberto Alvarado was trying to reach.

Santiago Giménez wasted a maximum penalty at 67′ when he flew his shot over the crossbar, after Antuna fell in the box brought down by Pinas.

The story could have been different if, at 19′, Acevedo hadn’t flown correctly to deflect a shot from Vlijter or if Biseswar hadn’t missed an unmarked chance, at 25′, when he fired his shot off the side.

The Santos Laguna goalkeeper would appear again at 36′, to cover a low shot from Hilterman.

Still at 57′ Jozefzoon arrived unmarked at the far post but flew his shot.

Until Vásquez appeared, who battled in the center with Israel Reyes, to open the scoring.

The Mexican National Team already had its first game with Diego Cocca as coach and with the victory it reached 7 points, 2 ahead of Jamaica, which it hosts on Sunday at the Azteca Stadium.

El Tri will seek to ensure the leadership of the sector and thus play the Semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League that give a ticket to the Copa América next year.