Mexico, the country where women seek employment the least: AMECH

Mexico is among the countries where women seek to join the workforce to a lesser extent. working market, this represents a significant gap where the average in Latin America is 49%; in our country it is barely 44.3%, as announced by the Mexican Association of Human Capital Companies (AMECH).

According to World Bank data, the proportion of women who have or are seeking employment in Mexico (44.3%) is below the world average (46%) and Latin America (49%). Even from other economies in the Latin American region such as Chile (46.2%), Colombia (51.6%) and Brazil (51.9%).

Norma Godínez, member of the Communication Committee of the Mexican Association of Human Capital Companies (AMECH) said: “It is a fact that there is a lot to change at the root in order to reduce gender gaps in the world of work. Although this has experienced significant progress in recent years, especially with the implementation of various initiatives aimed at achieving greater gender equality, women still face many barriers that limit their progress and growth, remaining in unequal conditions compared to his fellow men.”

In this sense, she explained that there are from biased hiring practices, to social norms that make job opportunities out of the reach of some women, the impacts of gender disparity they are felt throughout the country’s economy.

“If we socially understand these barriers and both the government and private sectors develop effective strategies to combat them and strive to create an inclusive work environment, we can move closer to a gender-aware future. We believe it is time to think more critically about how workforce strategies, flexibility, and independent work they can empower women,” added Norma Godínez.

By creating equal employment opportunity policies, “companies will be able to demonstrate their commitment to fostering an environment in which women and men can succeed professionally without fear of discrimination or bias based on gender identity ”, concluded Norma Godínez.

Labor gap in figures

This month, some aspects derived from gender equality have been recognized, linked to the wage gap. The Chamber of Deputies approved a reform to the LFT to guarantee that women and men earn the same for the same work, so that companies that fail to comply with this law will pay a fine of between 50 and 2,500 times the Measurement and Update Unit. (UMA), which represents between 5,187 and 259,350 pesos.

Despite the numerous benefits associated with gender diversity on boards of directors, Mexico has lagged behind other OECD member countries. Representation is substantially below average (28%) and prevents organizations from taking advantage of the performance enhancement due to greater inclusion and decision-making power resulting from diversity in leadership positions.