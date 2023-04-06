Mexico uses Artificial Intelligence to create NAT: the country's first virtual news presenter

Mexico uses Artificial Intelligence to create NAT: the country’s first virtual news presenter

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 6, 2023

From Mexico to Latin America and the rest of the planet, Radio Formula Groupa company with extensive experience in the radio industry has just presented NAT, the first newscaster generated through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI systems have reached unexpected levels. We have verified this perfectly in recent months with the advances of platforms such as ChatGPT o Midjourney. Where the first has been able to generate Windows activation keys and the second caused a sensation with its images of Pope Francis dancing hip-hop and wearing the latest fashions.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *