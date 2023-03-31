M’gladbach: Olschowsky talks about loan

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s goalkeeping talent Jan Olschowsky leaves his future open. In an interview with the ‘Rheinische Post’, the 21-year-old says: “You always have to look at it from two sides: A loan takes you further because you play regularly, but everything else has to fit.” For Olschowsky is the right one “further development” of great importance.

In Gladbach, the youngster is goalkeeper number two. After Yann Sommer (34) was sold to FC Bayern Munich, the talent was given a new goalkeeper with the signing of Jonas Omlin (29). If Olschowsky has his way, there is always a certain risk with a loan: “Moreover, you might miss a chance here on loan, you have to be aware of the danger. That’s why it’s not the case that I absolutely have to be loaned out in the summer. We have to weigh that up.”

