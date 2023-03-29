Mhoni Seer gives something to talk about after revealing that see a window driver in jail. The tarot reader assured that they did “witchcraft” to the famous TV Azteca show program, which has caused so much controversy.

Pati Chapoy, Daneil Bisogno, Pedro Sola and Ricardo Manjarrez were involved in a controversy on March 17, after it was reported that the drivers took refuge to suspend an arrest warrant against them by Daniela Spanic.

Despite the fact that Bisogno said that they could not reveal further details of the events, he affirmed that it was not an illegal act, so after showing their faces, the indicated drivers resumed the idea of ​​continuing to fight for freedom of expression in the media. Communication.

Mhoni Vidente and his prediction for the driver of Ventaneando

Mhoni Vidente assures that the Ventaneando driver will end up in prison.



Mhoni Seer He gave his opinion on what could happen to the members of windowing after the demand of Gabriela Spanic, and considers that things are not going in optimal conditions, since one of the drivers supposedly will not be saved from stepping on the tambo.

The Cuban tarot reader said: “The amparo only lasts a certain time, they have to appear before the judge to see what solution is given.” And he added: “It seems that this man (Daniela’s ex-husband) is asking for about 20 or 30 million reparations for the damage, plus a public apology, more prison… Unfortunately, if I see someone from the Ventaneando program stepping on jail.”

The seer did not say the name of the presenter who would arrive in prison, although she assured that she would leave quickly after paying the bail. She also pointed out that all this hurricane is due to “witchcraft” against the program. “It’s like they put witchcraft on them, since Sandra (Smester) left, because Sandra was very fighting with Pati,” she said.

It may interest you: She sold old iron, host of Ventaneando due to deficiencies in her family

Why was Pati Chapoy sued?

Mhoni Vidente assures that the Ventaneando driver will end up in prison.



As we told you earlier in The Truth Newssince last March 13 the driver and her work team in Ventaneando they have been involved in a legal issue In recent times, although the exact reason for the lawsuit has not come to light, it is known that it is the famous Daniela Spanic.

Until now, it is speculated that everything is due to the fact that, during their program, they decided to ignore the measures that the artist implemented so that the subject of her divorce was not mentioned, something that the presenters ignored, causing an arrest warrant to be released.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!