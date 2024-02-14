Miami Airport offers jobs with salaries between $50,000 and $70,000 per year

He Miami International Airport It is offering several jobs where salaries could reach between 50,000 and 70,000 dollars a year, as reported on its social networks.

“Miami-Dade County has job openings, all on the ground, at Miami International Airport. They include painting, mechanics, computing – and some of those positions come with annual salaries of $50,000 to $70,000 or more,” was the information provided by the official County page.

Among the job offers are:

Airport maintenance mechanic. Description: Responsible for skilled work at the officer level in the maintenance and repair of buildings, machinery and mechanical equipment. Salary: $36,925.87 to $55,516.01 annually.

Airport Painter. Description: Responsible for various painting tasks throughout the Miami-Dade Aviation Department airport system, utilizing the airless painting machines and runway painting truck. Accuracy is essential to ensure compliance with standards established and enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as well as the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Salary: $38,440.81 to $57,904.25.

Airport purchasing specialist. Description: Responsible for the development and compliance of specialized aviation-specific contracts, as well as tax compliance. Their responsibilities typically include the management and administration of contracts and specific requests/contracts, as well as the processing of small purchase orders. Salary: $43,911.17 to $77,400.09.

Airport hydraulic mechanic. Description: Responsible for specialized work in the repair and maintenance of fluid power systems that power and control passenger loading bridges, trash compactors, and incinerators. The job involves diagnosing, repairing, checking and adjusting a variety of hydraulic equipment and hydraulic systems. Salary: $40,120.46 to $60,545.03.

Airport maintenance repairman. Description: Responsible for a variety of general maintenance jobs that approach journeyman level but do not require as high a degree of skill. Employees are frequently called upon to perform maintenance and repair work spanning various construction and mechanical areas. Salary: $34,278.40 to $49,980.05.

Aviation systems coordinator. Description: Responsible for advanced administrative and technical work with mission-critical computer systems at Miami International Airport. Routine tasks include functioning as a technical liaison between the Department of Aviation and airlines, setting up new airlines within the common use system, identifying areas of continuous improvement in travel systems. Salary: $68,467.36 to $119,546.72.

Airport heavy equipment technician. Description: Responsible for specialized work at the officer level in the diagnosis, repair and preventive maintenance of diversified trucks and other heavy equipment. Employees in this class perform specialized work in the repair and overhaul of waste trucks, garbage trucks, dump trucks, fire rescue units, fire suppression units, fire rescue/suppression support units, water trucks, wreckers, garbage packers, trailers, tractors, forklifts, forklifts, refrigerated trucks, sweepers, basket lifters, motorhomes, buses, backhoes, pressure washers, welders, chainsaws, chippers, compost mixers, compressors, edgers , pneumatic hammers, lubrication trucks, carts, vans, fumigation equipment and other equipment. Salary: $55,516.01 to $85,014.99.

Airport Plumber. Description: Responsible for specialized work at the officer level in the installation, maintenance and repair of plumbing systems, fixtures and fittings for the Department of Aviation. Salary: $50,496.90 to $77,230.84.

A note published in Miami Herald clarifies that “the Miami-Dade aviation department manages Miami International Airport and four general aviation airports: Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Miami Executive Airport, Miami Homestead General Aviation Airport and Training and Transition Airport of Dade-Collier.”