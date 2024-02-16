Miami airport sets record for passengers and cargo

MIAMI.- He Miami International Airport (MIA) achieves another historic mark, after reaching the figure of 52.3 million passengers during 2023, one and a half million more than the previous year and almost three million above the mark established before the coronavirus pandemic.

In this way, MIA reaffirms its position among the most important airports in the country and the world.

In addition, the airport also reports that cargo operations also denote record figures in 2023, registering a growth of 1% with 2.78 million tons.

This achievement was driven by 2.2 million tons of international cargo and 548,976 tons of domestic shipments. Additionally, 2023 marked the third consecutive year that MIA handled more than 2.7 million tons of cargo.

The report highlights that international travel shows an exceptional increase of 8.5%, reaching 23.2 million passengers, while national traffic, although it decreased slightly by half a percent, added 29.1 million travelers.