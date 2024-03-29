Miami artists create visual and literary project with augmented reality

MIAMI .- Creators Kevin B Casas and Grethel Delgado launched this week their multidisciplinary project titled Augmented Poetry . The idea of ​​this unconventional project is to make a crossover between technology, literature and video in a series that uses augmented reality and artificial intelligence based on photographs and poems by the writer Grethel Delgado.

Using these materials, digital artist and programmer Kevin B Casas generated and animated new images, then converted them into videos using an augmented reality application created for the project.

The project arose from a chance meeting between the creators, in a gallery where Casas’ augmented reality works were exhibited. The artist decided to take some of Delgado’s poems and use them to create new works. At first the idea was to print some pamphlets, but the idea has evolved to other formats, perhaps even a small book of enlarged poems.

Crossover between literature and technology

In times of rapid technological development, art can create a way to dialogue with artificial intelligence, which is why the works in this series generate a rare animal that rests on the canvas but comes to life in the digital space. The result is that the poem reads like an augmented reality video on the printed canvas or any surface where the image is projected.

The interdisciplinary perspective is a founding value of the project Augmented Poetry, whose objective, in this first series, is to create an alternative universe where mysterious women speak about the possibilities of the poet’s consciousness. The images reflect other impossible lives, where dreams of being a warrior, a 19th century poet, a Goddess, come true on the canvas.

This project seeks to inspire new ways of appreciating literature and art, in addition to generating interest in the public so that they are more active around the work.

Ms all of the book

The intention is to bring poetry to people who would never buy a book. By making it more interesting for the modern viewer, the creators seek to reach the street viewer and show them a new way to enjoy poetry. In a way, this is like going back in time, when poetry was part of the oral tradition. Using technology, a leap into the future occurs as artists dig into the past to bring to life the essence of the written word.

The goal is to reach as wide a community as possible, trying to involve as many viewers and readers as possible. Especially younger generations, who are more accustomed to dealing with technology, may find this an attractive medium.

In addition, the writers themselves will be a focus group, since it is possible to add more poems and authors to the project. The interdisciplinary perspective that includes literature and photography allows visual artists to also be incorporated into the project.

Casas, whose artistic influences are very diverse and range from the Net.Art movement to electronic literature, has a previous series of augmented works: filosofiantigua.es. On this website he uses quotes from ancient philosophers, which are his favorites. The app I designed for the Augmented Poetry project is a new version of the previous app I wrote for philosophers.

About the creators

Grethel Delgado. Writer and journalist. Graduate in Dramaturgy, Higher Institute of Art. Master in Mass Communication, FIU. Resident writer at the Antonio Gala Foundation (Spain, 2013-2014). Writer in residence on the ‘Write Here’ program (Betsy Hotel, South Beach, 2021). Published books: “1987”, “Butterflies”, “My ideal family”, “Necessity of the cults” and “Don’t talk to me about Cuba”. Her work has received recognition through various literary awards, including the XVII Theater Award from the University of La Laguna, the Calendario Award, the Pinos Nuevos Award and the David Award. @gretheldelgadoa on Instagram

Kevin B Casas. Graduate in Philosophy, at the University of Havana. Master in Art History, at the University of Havana. Associate of Science: Computer Programming and Analysis – Business Applications Programming, Miami Dade College. Professor at the University of the Arts of Cuba, at the University of Havana and at Miami Dade College. He has participated as a speaker at multiple events, including Beyond the Hyphen. Approaching a Post Geographic Cuba (Princeton University). His artistic work has been included in multiple exhibitions such as Hope (ESMoA, Los Angeles). Second place in the First Samsung Digital Art Contest. (Madrid, Spain). @kevinbcasas on Instagram, Facebook and X