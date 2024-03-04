Miami Beach intensifies measures on marijuana during Spring Break

SEARCH.- With Spring Break season approaching, Miami Beach authorities have adopted stricter measures to avoid the chaos that has marked this famous spring vacation season in previous years.

Spring Break is the academic break designed to offer a rest to university students before the end of curricular activities, which takes place between March and April according to the calendar of each educational institution.

Among the measures taken by the Miami Beach Commission in an attempt to preserve order in the face of the debauchery it causes, it has chosen to reverse the decriminalization of marijuana possession.

Approval of the policy change, which eliminates an optional civil penalty for people caught with 20 grams or less of marijuana, is part of the city’s “We’re Breaking Spring Break” no-tolerance campaign.

The city, which is known for being a popular tourist destination during Spring Break, plans to impose more severe fines on those who break the law by smoking or possessing marijuana in public. Now this act leads to the person being charged with a first-degree misdemeanor, which can result in up to 60 days in jail or a fine of $500.

Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernández, who sponsored the initiative, noted that “We have criminalized marijuana to send a strong and concise message beforehand and preventively that we will not allow the use of the drug or the behavior, nor will we be selling drugs in public areas of Miami Beach.

For his part, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, along with commissioners David Suárez and Laura Domínguez, supported this measure as part of a broader effort to improve the quality of life and public safety in the city.

This ordinance passed a first approval by the Commission on January 31, but needed a second reading to be admitted on February 21.

Ineffective measures

In 2015, the city’s Municipal Commission voted to approve an ordinance that made possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana a state misdemeanor.

This measure allowed the Police to impose a fine of $100 on those found with this herb instead of making an arrest with a criminal charge.

Recently, authorities highlighted that these previously passed civil penalties failed to effectively deter people from smoking or consuming marijuana in public.

Although medical marijuana was legalized in Florida in 2016 through a constitutional amendment, recreational marijuana is still illegal in the Sunshine State. Possession of less than 20 grams of recreational marijuana is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Since the legislative measure went into effect eight years ago, Miami Beach Police reported that only a limited number of civil citations were issued instead of arrests.

Miami Beach is the only city in Miami-Dade County that operates its own Municipal Prosecution Program, allowing the city to prosecute its own criminal violations of municipal ordinances.

Other restrictions

To face the challenges of Spring Break, in addition to marijuana regulation, Miami Beach is implementing a series of strategies aimed at improving the quality of life for both residents and visitors.

Among the restrictions are the limitation of vehicular traffic, the sale of alcohol, excessive noise, smoking or drinking alcohol on the beach and bringing large tents, tables or large refrigerators to the beach.

The beach will now close from 6pm until 5am the next day, loudspeaker music is prohibited, and alcoholic beverages and music are prohibited on the streets and beach.

Likewise, during those days a $30 fee has been implemented in South Beach parking lots. In addition, parking for non-residents will be restricted from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am

On the other hand, stores where alcohol is sold will close their doors at 8:00 p.m.

Additionally, on weekends in March, when tourist attendance is expected to be highest, access to Ocean Drive will be restricted. There will be police security checks to detect weapons or drugs.

@Lydr05

Source: With information from La Nación and Infobae