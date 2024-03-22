Miami begins Ultra Music Festival 2024

MIAMI.- The center of Miami is ready to start a new edition of Ultra Music Festival and event which presents the best of electronic music with elite DJs.

14 DJs, including Alan Walker and Tiesto, will be in charge of opening the musical meeting, which will begin today – March 22 – at 4:00 pm

“#UltraLive returns today for day one of #Ultra2024! Check out the Livestream schedule above and tune in today starting at 4:00 pm ET on ultramusicfestival.com or on the official @umftv YouTube channel where we will be streaming through four different channels,” the festival indicated on its social networks.

After this inauguration, the public will have the opportunity to experience the event for two more days, which will end at 9:00 pm on Sunday, March 24, with the Orbital show.

Details of the Ultra Music Festival programming can be found on the website ultramusicfestival.com/lineup.

Background and expansion

The festival, which is held alongside a conference focused on the electronic music industry, brings together more than 160,000 spectators.

Ultra Music Festival, founded in 1999 by Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes, was initially held for two days, but in 2011 one day was added to the celebration.

The concept of the festival began to be exported to other countries starting in 2008, with the first edition in Brazil, which was held in Sao Paulo and then in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Then he arrived in Buenos Aires, Santiago, Seoul, Cape Town, Tokyo, Bali and Ibiza. In 2013, Ultra Europe emerged, which is held for a week in different venues in Croatia.