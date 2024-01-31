Miami celebrates the XXII edition of the Latin American Monologue Festival

MIAMI.- How each February room They don’t farm intimate theater inaugurates its Festival Latin American of Mon logo Theater with one voice, which will have 8 productions running on weekends this year 2024.

As usual, the program begins with the opening night, Thursday the 1st. February, where actors, playwrights and directors meet for an artistic day, in which Ranss Llufrio, author of the Festival poster, also participates and a musical evening will take place with the singer Jesús Braas.

The first theatrical day begins on Saturday the 3rd, at 8:30 pm and is repeated on Sunday the 4th at 5 pm, with the monologues Psicosis, performed by Ral Valderrama, who also directs it, followed by Count Dracula Has AIDS with the performance of Ral Rivera and the direction of Yorman Ostos. The first week closes with The Valentine’s Gift, with the well-known actress Myriam Amanda, who has worked numerous times in Havanafama productions, also directed by Ral Rivera.

On the weekend of Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th, the one-man show Memories of a General premieres with the performance of Dettmar Yez, who also assumes his own direction.

XXII edition of the Festival

The week of Saturday the 17th, at 8:30 and Sunday the 18th at 5 pm, the program presents two monologues, Insomne, with the Venezuelan actress Flor Elena González, directed by the well-known Venezuelan playwright and director José Eduardo Pardo, who Last year he held the La Casona Theater Series at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, with several of his works.

The day is closed by the Cuban writer, astrologer and playwright Daniel Fernández, with Sacuntala La Mala. Maldita Cuba, a text by its author performed and directed by Daniel Fernndez himself. This actor has participated in the latest monologue festivals with a series of nice soliloquies.

The XXII edition of the Monologue Festival continues in its last week, on Thursday the 22nd, and on Friday the 23rd, at 8:30 a.m., with two one-man shows, The Case of Medusa Pérez, performed by ngela Escobar and the direction by Eduardo Ortiz. In the second show of the night, Adicto is presented, with the performance of Christian Ocn, a Nicaraguan actor with a long presence on the Miami stage, under the direction of actress and director Marcia Arencibia Henderson.

Monologue Festival Teatro a Una Voz, at Havanafama Teatro ntimo, 4227 SW 75 Avenida, Miami, 33155. More information and reservations at (786) 262-4014.