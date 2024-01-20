Miami Cuban Classical Ballet brings Giselle to the city

MIAMI.- Under the artistic direction of Eriberto Jimnez, the Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami (CCBM) brand new Giselle on February 9 and 10 at 8:00 pm at the Miami Dade County Auditorium.

“Giselle It is considered one of the best ballets of all time and a masterpiece of the romantic, subtle and ethereal ballet style, which represents the strength of love, the devastation of betrayal and the power of forgiveness. This gripping story – of a peasant girl who goes crazy and dies of anguish after being deceived by her lover – is both emotional and disturbing, a timeless story about the redemptive power of love, “said the dance company in a statement.

The piece will be presented in Miami in collaboration with Youth Ballet Company Panama, under the artistic direction of María Eugenia Herrera and the Sanctuary of the Arts Choreographic Ensemble with Rafael Maldonado and Alice Arja. The CCBM corps de ballet will also have guest dancers María Eugenia Herrera, Gretel Batista and Marize Fumero.

Tickets have a value of 65, 55, 45 and 35 dollars. They can be purchased at the theater box office, located at 2901 West Flagler Miami 33135, or on the website www.cubanclassicalballetofmiami.org.

The Miami Cuban Classical Ballet was founded in 2006 by Pedro Pablo Pea as a non-profit organization, with the mission of promoting and preserving the tradition and legacy of Cuba’s world-renowned classical ballet school.

About Giselle

Giselle It was premiered in 1841 with choreography by Jean Corelli and Jules Perrot, music by Adolphe Adam and plot by Theofilo Gautier.

Giselle, a simple and innocent peasant girl with delicate health, falls madly in love with Albretch, a duke disguised as a villager. Hilarion, a young peasant in love with Giselle, discovers the deception and reveals that Albrecht is a nobleman and that he is engaged to Bathilde, Giselle goes crazy and dies disappointed.

Her death transforms her into a Willi, a kind of ghostly spirit of those young women who die before getting married; Men who approach these pure souls again must die, it is Willis’s law. Albretch, repentant, goes to visit her at her grave and asks her forgiveness for her deception; However, Giselle, deeply in love with her, forgives Albrecht and allows him to return to the real world, thus demonstrating to him the intensity and eternity of her love.