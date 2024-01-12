Miami-Dade announces 35% discount on flood insurance policy

MIAMI.- In a time marked by the rampant cost of living, Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade, announced a 35% relief in the flood insurance premium, NIFP, for residents of the unincorporated areas of the county.

This considerable discount, announced by the mayor at a press conference on Friday, January 12, together with Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), was possible thanks to the fact that Miami-Dade managed to improve its level in the Community Rating System (CRS), a national program developed by FEMA to encourage communities to take action and invest in programs to prevent or mitigate flood risk.

“We are announcing that Miami-Dade has reached the Class 3 level in CRS. We have jumped from Class 5 to Class 3, thanks to the great work done to protect our homes and businesses from flooding,” said the mayor in front of the Belen 1 stormwater pumping station, located in West Kendall. One of 18 stations built with federal, state and local funds that allowed the county to achieve the new classification.

“Participation by the communities in this program developed by FEMA is voluntary, said the mayor, “but it is decisive to qualify for the special discount on the premiums of the NIFP flood insurance program.”

According to the mayor, “this announcement validates the fact that we in Miami-Dade are doing a great job in partnership with the federal government, state and local agencies in managing flood zones and stormwater.”

By achieving this classification, the county will save $12 million. Which means “more money will be put back into the pockets of residents and businesses through these flood insurance discounts. At the same time, we protect the wider community by reducing the risk of flooding.”

Residents in unincorporated areas

Starting April 1, residents whose property or business is located in unincorporated Miami-Dade will be able to apply for a 35% discount on the flood insurance premium (NIFP).

Although part of the countywide water pumping station system is interconnected, incorporated cities must obtain their own qualification with FEMA by participating in the CRS program. “Each city is responsible for making its own application and its process with FEMA as a municipal entity,” said Commissioner Carlos Bermúdez, present at the event.

Over the past 33 years, the county has invested more than $1 billion to improve its water management system. “Now, under my leadership, we are going to invest a billion more,” said the mayor.

Those interested in knowing the details of the discount on their insurance policy should contact their flood insurance agents, NIFP.

(email protected)

@menendezpryce