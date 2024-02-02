Miami Dade College is the best way to educate yourself and undertake

Entrepreneurs today are successful because they think differently. They usually transform an idea into a solid business, even if it requires will, creativity and concentration. Their ways of thinking shape the modern business landscape and are essential to driving a community’s economic growth and progress.

A recent report from the publication Forbes suggests that today’s businessmen, the so-called “entrepreneurs” are willing to alter established norms. Most do not see work as a means to an end, but as an opportunity to challenge the status quo and create innovative solutions to existing problems.

At Miami Dade College we feel fortunate to constantly welcome universal talent into our classrooms, those privileged minds that seek to acquire knowledge and tools that bring them ever closer to their goal.

Our Miguel B. Fernandez Family Global Business School offers programs that educate young people in the new business world and empower small and large business owners. We have accredited four-year bachelor’s degrees, Associate of Science degrees and short-term Certificate Programs, plus industry-leading cutting-edge technology programs and business support initiatives to take your business to the next level.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business is a program of business education, support services and avenues to capital for growth-oriented entrepreneurs. Participants acquire practical skills, learning about financial statements, negotiation and marketing. In recent years, the growth of its participants has been impressive with 785 graduates and 1.2 million dollars in income, generating more than 13,150 direct jobs.

A living example of how this program has been successfully implemented at Miami Dade College is that of Suzy Batlle, a well-known Cuban-American who stood out as a banker for 20 years until the industry collapsed in 2008. At that time she decided to start a business and opened Azúcar, an ice cream parlor, with flavors reminiscent of Hispanic cultures and the late singer Celia Cruz. The businesswoman’s success helped revitalize the Little Havana area of ​​Miami.

Another of our programs that focus on boosting Miami’s growth is Scale Up taught at the IDEA Center, a center where students can take advantage of resources and training to develop their cutting-edge business ideas. Scale Up is a cohort model with workshops and training for 12 weeks; which has served more than 250 small business students. Among the results, 75% of them report growth in their income after the program. It is interesting to know that 55% of the companies belong to women and 72% to minorities, which demonstrates the help offered to individuals and families who arrive looking for the American dream.

We are proud to be able to offer so many alternatives for improvement; and I want to congratulate Pamela Fuertes, Dean of the Miguel B. Fernández Family School of Business, Commerce and Transportation, the Miami Culinary Institute and the entire team, for the success obtained at the TasteItalian Academy event, the gastronomic conference of the Italian Table for the Culinary Future held at the Wolfson Campus. Where leaders from the culinary sector, pioneers, and owners of famous restaurants gathered, providing wisdom and learning experiences to our students. I conclude this writing by highlighting once again that Miami Dade College is a factory of dreams and the best way to achieve them. Good luck to all.