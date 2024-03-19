Miami-Dade Commission debates ordinance on agritourism

Therefore, this Tuesday, March 19, the county commissioners will vote on a draft ordinance, whose main sponsor is legislator Kionne McGhee, in order to try to formalize that line in the county.

In Commissioner McGhee’s opinion, “agritourism should be an option because the state legislature has already given us that power.”

Indeed, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson highlighted that in the state there is a law on agrotourism, whose objective is “to allow farmers to give other “commercial uses” to their land in work related to that productive sector.

According to Simpson, among the “commercial uses” that SB 1106 “allows” are: events such as weddings, conferences and the sale of agricultural products directly on farmsamong others, “to attract visitors interested in participating in agricultural activities and learning about life in the countryside.”

McGhee, who has met with promoters of the initiative on several occasions, said that “all of these people have come together to say not only that it is too hot on their farms, but that they are sick and tired of government overregulation.”

However, some environmentalists and neighbors of farms with secondary businesses on those properties They have opposed the project, using arguments ranging from the tranquility in the area to the probable discharge of pathogens into water sources.

Some area residents called the legislation a way to “legalize” the “parties” that are carried out in some businesses.

Michael Wanek, president of the Redland Homes and Farm Association, said the proposed changes could bring more heavy trucks into the area, possibly affecting road conditions.

What the ordinance proposes

The budding ordinance proposes changes in restrictions on the construction of structures to accommodate the public, including the use of inflatables, and the distance that businesses dedicated to agrotourism must have from residential areas, among others.

Among the guidelines it is mentioned that these constructions must be complementary to the agricultural operation on lands classified as such according to the Florida Statutes, and that they cannot be “within half a mile of the exterior boundary of a property zoned residential.”

Likewise, the initiative addresses the issue of motor vehicles, such as food vending truckswithin the Agricultural Zoning District.

This service could be provided by vehicles with “autonomous utilities, including but not limited to gas, water and waste disposal.” In addition, “the storage, processing or disposal of solid or liquid waste” would be subject to state regulations.

The proposal also reads that the night parking of food vending vehicles “is permitted on agricultural property where it is used only when the vehicle is owned and operated by the property owner.”

Additionally, it stipulates that “such mobile food service operations are only permitted outside the Urban Development Boundary.”

The draft ordinance includes several provisions related to environmental protection, particularly in the context of agriculture and agricultural operations.

Regarding the management of solid and liquid waste, it is specified that its storage, processing or final disposal must comply with the applicable requirements of chapters 15 and 24 of the Miami-Dade Code.

Public shows

Musical shows in the agricultural environment are an issue that has generated some controversy among people who live near businesses where this type of activities are carried out, mainly on weekends.

The draft ordinance addresses these celebrations as “farm related festivities”, permitted on properties that have a current certified use as a winery, brewery, distillery and others in the agricultural district.

The current ordinance would allow no more than six outdoor farm-related festivities per year at each location, and these shows would have to take place between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. They would be prohibited between 11:00 pm and 9:00 am.

Daniela Guzmán, president of the Miami Agrotourism Farms Association (MAFA), “this ordinance introduces the concept of agrotourism, which is not developed like in other areas of Florida.”

“It is a way to promote agricultural tourism in the county, It is something outdoors, people can be in contact with beekeepingwith the crops, all this is very fun, especially for the children,” he explained.

He stated that the state law is “very flexible” and “encourages farms” to participate in this area. “There is ignorance about everything that can be exploited in this industry,” he said.