Miami-Dade maintains decision to close the Seaquarium

Miami-Dade County maintains the decision to terminate the lease contract to the company that operates the Miami Seaquarium, The Dolphin Company, declared the mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“We know that The Dolphin Company sent a letter yesterday and our team is reviewing it. “Our decision to terminate the contract remains,” Levine told the television station. America TeVé Miami.

“The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has made several reports on the conditions of the animals since last year and our County inspectors have also reported on the lack of maintenance and poor condition of some structures,” he added.

Miami-Dade County reacted to the letter sent this Monday by representatives of the Miami Seaquarium in response to the decision made to terminate lease with water park.

The property must be handed over by April 21 due to the “long and disturbing history” of violations, including inadequate maintenance of the property, care of animals in contravention of the law and failure to comply with legal regulations.

Regarding the problems found at the water park, Levine said: “They have not been fixed overnight and have directly violated the terms of our contract. In the meantime, we remain focused on finishing the contract.”

For its part, the Seaquarium accuses the County of acting without taking into account the Florida Wildlife Commission and the USDA, and of not valuing the efforts they made to solve the problems reported by County inspectors.

They argue that the mayor’s office should reverse the decision because the eviction would affect both its employees and the educational and conservation resources of the region.

According to a journalistic reportEdwin González, Seaquarium Executive Director stated that: “We are committed to addressing any outstanding issues through dialogue and collaboration.”

“Our shared goal is the well-being of our marine inhabitants, the professional team and the continued enjoyment and education of our visitors,” he emphasized.

Last January, Levine expressed “deep frustration” over alleged animal welfare violations discovered by the USDA during a routine inspection in November 2023.

The Dolphin Company, which operates the Miami Seaquarium, was notified that the property must be surrendered by April 21.