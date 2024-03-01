Miami-Dade ready for presidential primaries

MIAMI.- The Miami-Dade County Elections Department completed a test of its voting equipment in preparation for the Presidential Primary Election on March 19.

The logic and accuracy test is the last before the equipment is deployed for the election, the Department of Elections explained in a press release.

According to the document, every step of the voting and tabulation process was tested. “Ballots were cast according to a predetermined result, tabulated and reconciled to ensure accuracy in vote counting.”

Supervisor of Elections Christina White stated that “the comprehensive testing was completed and the results were as expected. Our equipment is working properly and votes were accurately tabulated. “Miami-Dade voters can rest assured that we are ready for the election.”

The Department of Elections will begin deploying voting equipment before the start of early voting, scheduled from Monday, March 4 to Sunday, March 17. Early voting will be available at 23 locationsopen eight hours a day.

For this particular election, voters need to know their party affiliation because Florida is a closed primary state, meaning only voters who are registered members of a political party can participate in their respective party’s primary elections, the document.

This year, only the Republican Party will hold a presidential primary election to select its presidential candidate on March 19.

Republican voters in Miami-Dade will have to choose their candidate among Ryan L. Binkley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki R. Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald J. Trump.

Meanwhile, the Florida Democratic Party fielded only one presidential candidate. Therefore, a primary election ballot is not necessary for the Florida Democratic Party. Consequently, Democrats and voters without party affiliation are not eligible to vote in the Presidential Primary Election.

However, all registered voters residing in South Miami y Surfside are eligible to vote on March 19 on the content of their municipal ballot, regardless of party affiliation.

South Miami residents will be able to vote on a referendum on authorizing municipal real estate leases for more than 50 years. While Surfside residents must elect their mayor and a commissioner for the municipal legislative body.

For more information, voters can visit www.miamidade.gov/elections or call 311.

@menendezpryce