Miami International Airport sets record of 12.8 million passengers

MIAMI. – The expansion and remodeling tasks undertaken at the Miami International Airport were not an impediment for 12.8 million passengers to use its facilities so far this year, and set a travel record, exceeding the old record registered in March 2023 by 9.6%. .

Until March 18, the number of flights dispatched at MIA exceeded that of the previous year by 12%, reaching 88,015 flights and an average of 165,300 daily passengers.

The upward trend should continue for the remainder of the month. The contribution from the last week of Spring Break has yet to be accounted for, which is when Miami-Dade County elementary schools begin their vacations and many families travel to different destinations. Travel for Easter, which begins next March 24 to March 30, could also contribute to this upward trend.

MIA Skytrain IMG_3754.JPG Staircase out of service due to renovation work at MIA. CESAR MENENDEZ FOR

MIA manages to manage this enormous number of passengers involved in a reform process in which more than 1.7 billion dollars are invested. The most important air terminal in South Florida is renewing its restroom services, elevators, escalators, boarding bridges, as well as the Skytrain line. In addition, the central terminal, which is more than 70 years old, is being expanded.

In 2023, MIA received 52.3 million passengers. If the current trend continues, by the end of the year it could reach 55 million.

