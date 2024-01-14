Miami is the usual exile for many Latin American stars

In a conversation with DIARIO LAS AMRICAS, the Argentine writer and journalist Mario Diament, author of the drama, told how in this black comedy several of his passions come together: journalism, theater and cinema.

It was in 1993 when Diament began to shape the work, with the title Interviwhich originally premiered at the General San Martín Municipal Theater in Buenos Aires in 1994. Since then it began to accumulate recognition and public interest.

In 1996 it was presented in Miami, directed by Joe Adler, for which I did an intensive rewrite and renamed it Lost Tango, the writer revealed.

Since then, he added, the work has traveled a long international path. It was presented twice in the United States, in Italy, in Romania, in Canada, in England and again in Buenos Aires.

In the United States the piece was released, in English, in 1996 and already with the title of Tango Perdido. Then, in 2004, he went on stage in Bucharest, Romania. In 2005 he returned to the Miami scene and in 2006 he performed in Italy.

Two complex characters

The work focuses on the meeting of Valeria Durand (a diva of Latin American cinema, who lives retired from public life in an old hotel in Miami), and Diego Goldstein (a journalist who interviews her after decades of silence and a mysterious scandal). . The relationship between Valeria and Diego will create a masterfully articulated dramatic game in which surprise and twists will shake the audience.

Regarding the reasons that led him to create this story, Diament recalled that in the 40s and 50s, Argentine cinema was very powerful and some of its stars were as popular as those in Hollywood. I was inspired by some of them Laura Hidalgo, Zully Moreno, Amelia Bence and by my first experiences as a journalist.

In a text that Diament wrote when the play was revived in Buenos Aires, he noted that the dramatic situation allowed him to create a game of cat and mouse that, as in tango, alternates between triumph and capitulation.

The piece was conceived as a mystery and, in that capacity, as a tribute to the police films that have always fascinated me and to the divas of Argentine cinema with whom, as a teenager, I fell hopelessly in love, I confessed then.

Likewise, I found that this has been, in more ways than one, my most difficult work. About Valeria Durand he said that she is a character so full of mysteries and surprises, that she has never ceased to amaze me; and Diego Goldstein is such a complex character that he becomes a challenge for any actor who agrees to play him.

Miami: fiction and reality

The essayist and screenwriter also created the piece in Miami. Now, the place of fiction and representation is the same. Regarding this coincidence, he pointed out that Miami is the usual exile for many Latin American stars. Lupita Ferrer is an example. So it seemed natural to me to place it in Miami.

On the other hand, having an actress like Lupita play Valeria Durn is like an unexpected gift, because the character is her, said Diament, who is a professor at Florida International University’s journalism school.

Several decades have passed since its premiere to date, but the text does not age. At this point, the writer admitted that art does not age, and is committed to the idea that a good work flies over time. As I stated, no matter how much technology we accumulate, human problems, passions, aspirations and anxieties remain the same.

Finally, he said he felt expectant about Cesar Cierra’s staging: I haven’t seen any rehearsals and I will probably see a general rehearsal, so I plan to be as surprised as the audience.

More about Mario Diament

Writer, journalist and university professor, who adds achievements in each of his professional aspects. Born in Buenos Aires, he has lived in Israel and in various parts of the United States.

I worked as a correspondent in Europe, the Middle East and the US. He was director of the newspaper La Opinin and the magazine Expreso.

He is a corresponding member of the National Academy of Journalism of Argentina. In 2014 he received the Konex Award, which placed him among the 10 most relevant playwrights of the decade.

As a playwright, his impact has reached various international stages. He has received numerous awards for his plays, which have been performed in Europe, Australia, the United States and Latin America. Some of his pieces are: Shards, Chronicle of a Kidnapping, The Book of Ruth, Blind Date, A Report on the Banality of Love, For the Love of Lou, and Tierra del Fuego.

Your piece Blind Date I reached the big screen among two opportunities: Puzzle (directed by Andrei Zinca), and Inevitable (directed by Jorge Algora).

Among his narrative works are the story book El Exilio, the novel Martín Eidán and the essays Conversations with a Jew and El Hermano Mayor Crónicas norteamericanas.

