Miami prepares for the April Fair in Seville

MADRID.- The social and cultural events company Club eXpats organizes, in collaboration with Planners On Point, the Seville Fair in Miami on Saturday, April 6 to recreate this traditional festival in USA with different activities, gastronomy spain, live music and flamenco.

In its fifth edition, the Seville Fair in Miami It plans to host more than 2,000 people, in addition to vendors and restaurants that will offer Spanish products.

Guests will also have the opportunity to dress in flamenco costumes, ride Andalusian horses or enjoy Spanish cuisine.

The event has an entertainment program suitable for the whole family, with performances from dance studios such as Furia Flamenca, Gitanillas Dance Studio, The Dream Dance Studio, Teatro Flamenco Carmen Rubio – Mujeres Flamencas, The Core Dance Center, Independance Academy of Arts , Jennie’s Dance Studio, Encore Academy of the Arts, Miami Gabriela Fonseca Flamenco School or Luna Cale.

Musical shows at the Fair

In addition, flamenco artists such as Salvador de ngela (artistic director), José Jesús ‘Cachito’ Díaz (percussion) will perform; Vctor Barrios and Yoel Matos (guitar); or Irene Lozano ‘La chiqui de Mlaga’, Liliana de la Caridad and Mara Mercedes Prez ‘Merche’ (dancers).

“With an abundance of vibrant colors, infectious music, swirling polka dots and captivating flamenco performances, the Seville Fair in Miami promises an unforgettable Spanish experience. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in Spain’s rich cultural tapestry,” organizers say. .

Among the participants of the event, whose tickets can be purchased through Ticketplate, are establishments such as Xixn, San Gins, La Espaola, Cala Millor, The Hamoneria, Excusa, Camila’s Patisserie, Novecento, El Gallego, Paellas Palace, 100 Montaditos, Rodilla, Piel de Toro and La Gallega Paellas, among others.

The Seville Fair in Miami has the support of the Seville City Council, the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce, the Spanish Consulate in Miami, the United States-Spain Chamber of Commerce or the Cultural Center of Spain; and is sponsored by Real Betis Balompi, El Palacio Andaluz, Montecristo, Puerto de Indias, Natura Biss, Mahou, Hotel Indigo, Maylay, Sanitas Medical Center, Telemundo NBC, Palacios or Whatever Lo Que Sea Printing.

