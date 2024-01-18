Miami to Brazil Rodizio, by Gabriela Casanova, supports young baseball talents

He Miami to Brazil Rodizio restaurant once again raises the name of Cubans in Kendall thanks to the initiative of Gabriela Casanovaowner of the premises, who will donate uniforms to the Loyola Lightning children’s baseball team this Saturday.

The restaurant will host a special event in collaboration with several Miami influencers and businesses, reinforcing its commitment and consolidating its position as a leading company in working with children and families in its community.

Miami to Brazil Rodizio

Several years Miami to Brazil Rodizio became an official sponsor of the children’s baseball team Loyola Lightning.

Last year, they donated the uniforms to the 7 and 8 year old players in an emotional ceremony at Johnny L. Cotson Park in Hialeah.

The delivery of the baseball players’ suits will take place again but to teams of 8 and 9 years old. The ceremony will be conducted by Gabriela Casanova and the coaches Luis Loyola, Alex Pereira y Aniel Marrero.

Loyola Lightning / Miami to Brazil Rodizio para CiberCuba

The businesswoman wants to contribute not only to improving the sports equipment of young talents, but also to strengthening the sense of unity and support between them.

In interview with CyberCubaGabriela stressed that Miami to Brazil Rodizio It’s not just a business. “For us, business success must go hand in hand with social responsibility,” he said.

Providing uniforms is not this restaurant’s only contribution to the Kendall community. Recently, on Three Kings’ Day, the store gave toys to children, showing its continuous effort to leave a positive mark on people’s lives.

Loyola Lightning / Miami to Brazil Rodizio para CiberCuba

The commitment of Gabriela Casanova and his team at Miami to Brazil Rodizio It goes beyond the sporting sphere. The restaurant has become a reference place in the city of the Sun, standing out not only for its delicious food, but also for its focus on family enjoyment.

With a play park designed for children, the establishment offers an exceptional dining experience and a cozy atmosphere that allows customers to enjoy a very complete service. You can visit them at 15750 SW 56th St, Miami, Florida. If you plan to go with your family, don’t forget to make a reservation.

The vision of Miami to Brazil Rodizio It is clear: They want to take the name of the Cubans and the essence of their community to the highest level.