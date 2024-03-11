Micha previews video clip of his song “Cuba ain’t nobody’s”

There are only a few days left until the premiere of “Cuba belongs to no one” and finally The Micha shared a preview of the song and the video clip that will accompany it.

“This is dedicated to all Cubans in the world“Like my land, there are not two, I am Cuban,” the reggaeton player who once again dares with salsa wrote in a post on Instagram.

The audiovisual was recorded in Cuba during one of the artist’s last visits to his country and is directed by Freddy Loons, who said he felt “super proud to be the creator of this beautiful song.”

Capture Instagram / El Micha

Micha wanted to convey a message with the lyrics of this song: “Cuba belongs to no one, Cuba belongs to all Cubans / Walk the street that wherever you want there is a brother / Cuba belongs to no one, those who stay, those of us who leave, in the end we always return / Because Cuba belongs to no one , Cuba belongs to the Cuban”.

Several artists reacted in the comments to these words from El Micha turned into song. “Wherever you want there is a brother. “What greatness,” he stressed. The Taiger.

Capture Instagram / El Micha

“I love it, too many emotions together, congratulations,” he added. Seidy The Girl.

“Cuba belongs to no one” will be released next March, 15th.